By Ignatius Kamya

Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day with couples keeping things tight and never letting their partners move an inch away from them.

At Fusion Auto Spa, Munyonyo where there was the Valentines Carnival Show at which Sheebah, John Blaq and OS Suuna were to perform, a number of couples were seen cuddling and tickling each other, something which not to go well with the singles.

Photos by Ignatius Kamya