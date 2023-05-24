PICTORIAL: Colour and fashion rock Plascon dealers’ party

Wednesday, May 24, 2023
By Nicholas Oneal

Guests at the annual Plascon dealer’s dinner were treated to a fashion show at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel gardens on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The dinner was aimed at expressing gratitude to the paint maker’s esteemed clients for their unwavering support, dedication, and role in driving its growth and success in the Ugandan market.

Abbas Kaijuka of Kais Divo Collection dressed the models under Joram Muzira in colourful evening gowns for the catwalk at the fountain area which brought out the true colours of Plascon.

Guitarist Myko Ouma and friends took the guests through a series of soft music as Ndere Cultural Troupe entertained the invited guests.

The dinner was filled with joy, camaraderie, and celebration, highlighting the strong and prosperous partnerships between Kansai Plascon and its dedicated dealers. The event provided a perfect opportunity to recognise the invaluable link the dealers represent between the company and communities across Uganda.

Santosh Gumte, the managing director of Kansai Plascon, expressed his appreciation for the dealers’ commitment and emphasised the significance of their contribution to the company’s achievements.

