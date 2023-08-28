PICTORIAL: Blankets and Wine fashion game goes down

By Nicholas Oneal

Revellers have, over the years, used the Blankets and Wine event to showcase their fashion sense.

From neon outfits, to boyfriend jeans, booty shorts, bell bottomed pants, flowery dresses, netted outfits to jumpsuits, revellers have donned all these to the event.

This years’ edition, the 30th, at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on August 27, didn’t seem to have new fashion trends. It was the usual.

The event was spiced up by musicians Vinka and Big Tril, who set the stage for Nigerian singer John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, to give an electrifying performance.

All photos by Nicholas Oneal