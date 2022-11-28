PICTORIAL: Azawi lights up Gulu

By Ivan Kabuye

Saturday, November 26, was a day to remember for creatives in northern Uganda as Guinness Uganda’s Bright House cast the spotlight on the region’s shining stars.

Launched in August in Kampala, the Bright House not only celebrates, but also provides a platform for creatives to interact and collaborate with industry leaders in the arts.

It is now on a countrywide tour, with Gulu being the first stop.

Azawi performing at Innovation House during the Guinness Shines Brightest Tour in Gulu on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

A reveller hugging Azawi on stage as she entertains revellers at Innovation House during the Guinness Shines Brightest Tour in Gulu on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The event that took place at the Innovation Village in Gulu City was a melting pot for creatives, ranging from visual artists to painters, recycling artists, musicians, fashion designers, footballers and digital content creators among others.

Draped in Guinness colours of black and gold, the venue for headliner Azawi’s performance was a walk through the world of art and creativity, with exhibitions from Simon Sai_arts, Dorset, Lagen, a fashion showcase from Fixbyoringa and cultural dance exhibitions from TAKs Art Center.

Revellers dancing to Nigerian Ruger’s Girlfriend song at Innovation House during the Guinness Shines Brightest Tour in Gulu on Saturday. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

This upped the tempo for Azawi, who performed with her band, giving Gulu a glimpse of the magic she unleashed at her recent album launch.

In Gulu, Azawi sang My Year, Crazy Lover, Ache For You, Quinamino, Fwa Fwa, Lo Fit and did other bangers like Repeat It, Slow Dancing and Party Mood, closing her set with Majje, a feature done with rapper Fik Fameica in collaboration with Guinness.

The Guinness Bright House is expected to head to other parts of the country next year.

A reveller enjoying a cocktail at the event. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Revellers clad in African print outfits enjoying themselves at Innovation House during the Guinness Shines Brightest Tour in Gulu on Saturday. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Guests having a nice time during the Guinness Shines Brightest Tour in Gulu on Saturday. Photo by Ivan Kabuye