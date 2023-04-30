Sunday, April 30, 2023
PICTORIAL: Azawi, Irene Ntale excite Rotarians at Johnnie Walker Governors Banquet Dinner

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Azawi’s captivating performance at the Johnnie Walker Governors Banquet Dinner was the highlight of the 98th Rotary District Conference in Mbarara city, where Rotarians from Uganda and Tanzania gathered to celebrate and learn about their respective communities.

This year’s conference was themed; Celebrating Communities. It was an opportunity for Rotarians to learn about what’s happening in the two districts.

Irene Ntale performing at the 98th Rotary District Conference in Mbarara city


The meeting also gave them an opportunity to engage with amazing leaders from various parts of the country, showcase projects, spend time with friends and expand their networks.

Accompanied by her Double Black Band, Azawi mesmerised the audience with her hit songs, including Bamututte, My Year and Lo-Fit, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and celebration.

The black-tie dinner, attended by Rotary members, community leaders, and other guests, featured sumptuous traditional Ugandan cuisine, signature Johnnie Walker cocktails, and elegant decor in the Rotary colours of blue and gold.


The event was a premium experience that left a lasting impression on the attendees, who danced the night away.

The conference was a three-day event packed with insightful sessions, keynote speakers, fun and engaging activities. It started on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and ended on April 29.


There were performances from other acts like Irene Ntale and the Rotary band. At the end of the dinner, the Rotarians danced the night away.

