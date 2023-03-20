PICTORIAL: Ambassador Mayega gives newly-married daughter car, paid holiday to UAE

By Mathias Mazinga

Uganda’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Henry Mayega, never runs out of surprises. The eloquent and ever-smart diplomat once again wowed his relatives and friends when he gave big rewards to his daughter and son in-law, appreciating them for taking the much-dreaded commitment of Christian marriage.

Rena Patricia Nakyeyune brought joy to her dad when she introduced her man, David Ndugwa. The function at the home of the ambassador in Bwebajja (Entebbe Road) was relatively simple but beautifully organised.

Shortly after, the youthful couple tied the knot at Namirembe Cathedral, after which they hosted their guests to a reception at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

David and Rena after their wedding service at Namirembe Cathedral. (All photos by Mathias Mazinga)

He first announced the donation of a Toyota Passo, which he brought and stationed in the car park. He later offered to sponsor the couple for a fully paid holiday to the United Arab Emirates.

Mayega said David and Rena were at liberty to contact him any time when they are ready.

Mayega later proposed a toast in celebration of the marital achievement of his daughter and son in-law.

The Toyota Passo that Ambassador Mayega donated to his newly-wed daughter and son in-law

Ambassador Henry Mayega (holding a microphone) delivers his thanksgiving speech during the wedding reception of his daughter and son in-law at Sheraton Hotel. With him is his wife (right) and his brother Rev. Dr. John Senyonyi (left)