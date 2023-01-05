Thursday, January 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News PICTORIAL: 18-year-old Sharon Kiyemba wins Top Model Uganda
Top News

PICTORIAL: 18-year-old Sharon Kiyemba wins Top Model Uganda

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

After a stiff competition where not only the catwalk waltz but also brain power mattered, Sharon Kiyemba, 18, was announced as the winner of Top Model Uganda. The finals were recently held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Running under the theme of gender-based violence, there were 20 finalists on the night.

Urban TV’s Darron Bartlett and Nelly, the event’s MCs, kicked off the night at 9:00pm, with a round where models simply sashayed as a way of introducing themselves to a very eager audience.

Urban TV’s Darron Bartlett and Nelly, the event’s MCs

We were also introduced to the judges; Miss Uganda 2013-2014 Stellah Nantubwe (Ellah), cartoonist Spire Ssentongo and fashion designer Fatumah Asha.

Judges Fatumah Asha, Spire Ssentongo and Ellah Nantumbwe

Kiyemba will represent Uganda at the London Fashion Week in the UK slated for September at the Royal Horseguards Hotel.

Marvin Ngobi was crowned the Male Top Model, Uganda.

Male Top Model winner 2022-2023 Marvin Ngobi waves to the people

You may also like

VIDEO: Fabiola given away

I realised my resilience after meeting President Museveni, says Salvador

Why Kabaka Mwanga is trending

Minister Namuganza’s censure dropped as Parliament amends Order Paper

Actress Diana Kahunde urges filmmakers to tell stories of Uganda

Eezzy proposes to vixen girlfriend

Maisha Magic Movies honours Wakaliwood boss with festival

‘Sh8m’ actor Lutakome joins sequel of ‘Who Killed Captain Alex?’￼

Gen. Saleh’s letter is fake, says Lukwago

Four get golden buzzer at Miss and Mr Bukedde

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.