PICTORIAL: 18-year-old Sharon Kiyemba wins Top Model Uganda

By Dickson Ndugwa



After a stiff competition where not only the catwalk waltz but also brain power mattered, Sharon Kiyemba, 18, was announced as the winner of Top Model Uganda. The finals were recently held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Running under the theme of gender-based violence, there were 20 finalists on the night.



Urban TV’s Darron Bartlett and Nelly, the event’s MCs, kicked off the night at 9:00pm, with a round where models simply sashayed as a way of introducing themselves to a very eager audience.

We were also introduced to the judges; Miss Uganda 2013-2014 Stellah Nantubwe (Ellah), cartoonist Spire Ssentongo and fashion designer Fatumah Asha.

Kiyemba will represent Uganda at the London Fashion Week in the UK slated for September at the Royal Horseguards Hotel.

Marvin Ngobi was crowned the Male Top Model, Uganda.