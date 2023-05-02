Photos: MK Army creates buzz at the corporate league

By Alex Balimwikungu

The April outing of the corporate league happened under wet and damp conditions at the old Kampala Secondary School play grounds. The early Sunday morning drizzle might have dampened the pitch, making it almost unplayable, however it never dampened the spirits of the participants from most of the 50 participating companies.

The MK army team pose for a photo after their game with Vision Group. Photo. Alex Balimwikungu

With the rain showing no signs of abating. teams were forced to play under those conditions. As a result of the unplayable surface, teams were regulated to fewer games. Even then, there were some cricket scores. for instance when Vision Group thumped DHL by 5-0. In other notable results, Coca Cola thumped Uganda Red Cross by 5-0 while Engie Energies were walloped 6-0 by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

An MK Army player and manager pose for a photo at the hospitality tent after the games. Photo. Alex Balimwikungu

There was a buzz when a guest team called the MK Army, Buganda Chapter showed up to play a series of friendly games. The team that preferred to be addressed as the “Stand By Generators” faced a torrid time on the soggy pitch as they could only manage a goalless draw with Vision Group.

Corporate League board chairperson Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo preaches the MK gospel to a fan.. Photo by Alex Balimwikungu

They were however in inspired form off the pitch in the hospitality tent by Nile Breweries, where they drunk up a storm. They were a main attraction at the outing and donated MK T-shirts as the post games partying raged on well into the night.

Players from the corporate league braved bad pitch to secure points for their companies. Photo. Alex Balimwikungu