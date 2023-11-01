Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Photos: Millennials flock Oktoberfest
Latest News

Photos: Millennials flock Oktoberfest

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Nicholas Oneal

To those who have ever attended the previous editions of the Germany beer festival commonly known as the Oktoberfest will tell you that It has an age difference with its revelers.

Over the time Millennials have taken over the social scene as they have mastered the game of partying and living to tell.

Over the weekend the beer festival took place at the Lugogo Cricket Oval with this time round the youth taking up the spaces as many were seen busy posing for photos and selfies to update their status.

Revelers dressed in a German outfit at the Oktoberfest on 28th Oct at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The day started with Ras B Ssali who opened up the performances though he was on a low key due to the death of his longtime friend and band member of the Blood Brothers, Data Marshall.

One had to move with coins of sh500 in case you wanted a beer at a low price. If not you had to pay sh4000 since beers were reduced to sh3500.

A few understand the dress code for the day, however those who tried pulled it off the authentic outfits for the Oktoberfest called Tracht (Tra-oct)

Ladies at the Oktoberfest on 28th Oct at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Photo by Nicholas Oneal
Ladies at the Oktoberfest on 28th Oct at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Photo by Nicholas Oneal
Revelers having a meal at the Oktoberfest on 28th Oct at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

You may also like

Musician Zex Bilangilangi granted bail

Diamond’s sh380m booking fee frustrating business

Fefe Bussi, Element headline Iwacu Heza

Rapper Ruyonga freestyles on UB40’s ‘Red Red Wine’

Bukedde gives Nansana LC chairperson TV

Bukedde holds medical camp in Nansana ahead of ‘Embuutu y’embutikizi’ this Sunday

Cinematographer Enoch Kawesi starts masterclass

Minister Kasolo basks in new role as MK movement coordinator for Greater...

Azawi’s leaves fans awestruck at ‘Sankofa’ album launch concert

Alien Skin, Ronald Mayinja take turns to taunt Bobi Wine

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!