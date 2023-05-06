Saturday, May 6, 2023
Photos: Low turn up at Crysto Panda’s turn up show

by Editorial Team
By Ibrahim Bbosa

Crysto Panda, a popular TV personality ane artiste among the youth held concert dubbed the Panda Turn Up at Hotel Africana on Saturday.

The event was slated to close by 6:PM but as the clock ticked closer to the designated hour, there were only a handful of fans. These openly complained that the entrance of sh10,000 was high as they had been accustomed to 5k.

The crowd waits for Crysto Panda’s performance. Photo. Ibrahim Bbosa.

Musicians like Martha Mukisa, Jera Kingdom, Beenie Gunter performed but it was not with the usual hype and pomp.

Crysto Panda performs for the scattered crowd Photo by Ibrahim Bbosa.

To Crysto Panda’s consolation, his crowd was bigger than Gen. Mega Dee who performed for waiters, waitresses and Askaris at the same venue many years ago.

The Crysto Panda fans eagerly wait for his performance. Photo by Ibrahim Bbosa

