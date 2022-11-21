Photos: ISO boss’ son weds in style

By Alex Balimwikungu

It was all glamour and pomp as Sankara Derrick Katabazi walked down the aisle with his gorgeous wife, Reem Salim on Friday.

The groom is a son to the Deputy Director General of Internal Security Organization (ISO), Emmanuel Katabazi.

Gen. Jim Muhwezi and Lt. Col Oluka at the wedding reception. Courtesy Photo

The jovial couple exchanged their vows at the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine and later hosted their guests at Hilltop Naguru.

To witness their momentous occasion were minister for national security, Gen. Jim Muhwezi, Lt. Col Charles Oluka, former Premier, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi among many others.

Proud Parents: Derrick’s father told the couple to put God ahead of everything. Courtesy Photo

The message to the couple was one of love, reconciliation, forgiveness and unity from those who spoke

The groom’s father asked the couple to keep God at the Center of their lives and raise a God-fearing family