Monday, November 21, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Photos: ISO boss’ son weds in style
Editor's PicksLatest News

Photos: ISO boss’ son weds in style

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

It was all glamour and pomp as Sankara Derrick Katabazi walked down the aisle with his gorgeous wife, Reem Salim on Friday.

The groom is a son to the Deputy Director General of Internal Security Organization (ISO), Emmanuel Katabazi.

Gen. Jim Muhwezi and Lt. Col Oluka at the wedding reception. Courtesy Photo

The jovial couple exchanged their vows at the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine and later hosted their guests at Hilltop Naguru.

To witness their momentous occasion were minister for national security, Gen. Jim Muhwezi, Lt. Col Charles Oluka, former Premier, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi among many others.

Proud Parents: Derrick’s father told the couple to put God ahead of everything. Courtesy Photo

The message to the couple was one of love, reconciliation, forgiveness and unity from those who spoke

The groom’s father asked the couple to keep God at the Center of their lives and raise a God-fearing family

The Loved up couple pose for a photo: Courtesy Photo

You may also like

UWEC names Tiger after beer brand

I cannot cry like Kenzo- Fik fameica

Equity Bank gets new MD

UBL MD turns bartender as Kampala Club bar gets facelift

Prima Kardashi, Geosteady re-unite

Pastor Robert Kayanja’s son, Robert Kayanja Jr proposes to fiancée

Nwagi’s makeup malfunction sparks outrage

Twitter checkmark no proof of value-Tumusiime

Premier Nabbanja steals show at Eddy Kenzo festival

Singer Big Eye roughs up Dj at Kenzo festival

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.