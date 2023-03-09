Friday, March 10, 2023
Photos: Hundreds throng Oweitu Omuka festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

The first edition of the Oweitu Omuka, an event that unites all tribes hailing from Western Uganda was held at Tales Lounge Bukoto.

Organized by Derrick Muhanguzi of Derrick Events, it attracted scores of revellers, notably those hailing in Kampala.

There were however some who travelled from far flung districts of Mbarara, Ibanda, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Kabale.

Some of the ladies in attendance. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The language of communication was obvious- Runyankore, Rukiga.  The legal tender was distinct. Crisp notes of sh50,000 and sh20,000 as they made it rain

For most in attendance, it never felt like home if their traditional drink, the Bushera wasn’t on the menu. Many gulped it to stay hydrated.

A fan dances to music during the Oweitu Omuka festival. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

There was an array of musicians and the event was officially opened when Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, arrived and declared it open.

It was fun all through and the only sad attendees were the Manchester United fans who watched on helplessly as their team was steam-rolled by Liverpool.  

Chief Guest, Emmanuel Ainebyona was in high spirits during the festival. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa
Fans dance to music during the festival. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa
These ladies had a swell time during the festival. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

