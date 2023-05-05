Philly Lutaaya family threat to sue musicians irks Geosteady

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Hassan Kigozi, also known as Geosteady, has expressed disagreement with the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s family’s decision to take legal action against artistes who remake the singer’s songs.

Geosteady described the move as selfish and reasoned that it deprives artistes of the privilege to add their unique touch to the legend’s music.

He argued that anyone who opposes the idea of redoing Lutaaya’s music is an adversary of the industry’s growth.

“I see no issue with a singer redoing a composition of a deceased musician. In fact, such an act exemplifies the potential for progress and innovation within the music industry,” Geosteady said.

He shared his sentiments after Lutaaya’s family threatened to sue anyone who attempts to redo the late artiste’s music without authorisation.

This came after several artistes, including Eddy Kenzo and Fresh Daddy, remade Lutaaya’s Born In Africa song.

It is worth noting that Geosteady himself remade one of the late music legend Elly Wamala’s songs, Viola, which came with his breakthrough.

However, Geostady advised artistes seeking to redo a song to first consult a family member of the original artiste. He defended himself, saying he sought permission from the late Elly Wamala’s family when he redid Viola.