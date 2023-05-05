Friday, May 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Philly Lutaaya family threat to sue musicians irks Geosteady
Top News

Philly Lutaaya family threat to sue musicians irks Geosteady

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Hassan Kigozi, also known as Geosteady, has expressed disagreement with the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s family’s decision to take legal action against artistes who remake the singer’s songs.

Geosteady described the move as selfish and reasoned that it deprives artistes of the privilege to add their unique touch to the legend’s music.

He argued that anyone who opposes the idea of redoing Lutaaya’s music is an adversary of the industry’s growth.

“I see no issue with a singer redoing a composition of a deceased musician. In fact, such an act exemplifies the potential for progress and innovation within the music industry,” Geosteady said.

He shared his sentiments after Lutaaya’s family threatened to sue anyone who attempts to redo the late artiste’s music without authorisation.

This came after several artistes, including Eddy Kenzo and Fresh Daddy, remade Lutaaya’s Born In Africa song.

It is worth noting that Geosteady himself remade one of the late music legend Elly Wamala’s songs, Viola, which came with his breakthrough.

However, Geostady advised artistes seeking to redo a song to first consult a family member of the original artiste. He defended himself, saying he sought permission from the late Elly Wamala’s family when he redid Viola.

You may also like

VIDEO: Engola killer was a ‘humble boy’, family says

Did I die? I can’t be caught dead going back to school,...

You’re the only artiste who has somersaulted in a kanzu, GNL Zamba...

Iron sheets case: Minister Nandutu granted sh10m cash bail

I didn’t reconcile with Bebe Cool, King Saha clears air

Professor Jay thanks God for recovery

Musicians bashed over fighting for supremacy

I got five points in A’level, Bebe Cool brags

My goal is to eliminate Nigerian music from Uganda – Alien Skin

Sheebah Karungi unveiled as new Victoria University career ambassador

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.