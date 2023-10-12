Pherrie Kim’s ‘bombshell’ last will revealed ahead of burial today

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Wednesday, the Ugandan entertainment industry received the somber news of the passing of Pherrie Erum Kimbugwe, affectionately known as Pherrie Kim, the former Club Guvnor Public Relations Officer and Publicist. Her untimely demise left a void in the hearts of many who knew her.

Early this morning, portions of Pherrie Kim’s final wishes began to circulate on various social media platforms. In a poignant testament to her unique spirit, she expressed her desire not to have her photographs displayed and implored mourners not to grieve for her.

In a display of her discerning nature, Pherrie Kim meticulously listed a group of photographers she had collaborated with over the years for her funeral coverage. She placed her trust in Josephat Sseguya, Edgar Batte, Ronnie Bob, Oscar Ntege, and Isaac Sulah Sserwada, applauding their outstanding work.

In a touching gesture, Pherrie Kim insisted that attendees at her burial be allowed to use their mobile phones for selfies, videos, and live coverage, enabling her friends in the diaspora to participate in this farewell.

She further underscored her preference that her images not be placed near her body, on tables, or on clothing items such as t-shirts and calendars. Pherrie Kim entrusted her close family members with the responsibility of enforcing this request.

Today, Pherrie Kim, who succumbed to brain cancer, will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Katale, Seguku, at 2 p.m., in accordance with the arrangements outlined on this website.

Back in 2018, through a heartfelt message on Facebook, Pherrie Kim conveyed her wish that her passing be marked without tears, as she believed she would be in a better place.

“I desire to be buried at Kimbugwe Ancestral home and cemetery located along Entebbe road on block 459.” She entrusted her beloved father, Prince A K Kimbugwe, with the task of selecting the precise location for her burial.