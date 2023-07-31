Phaneroo waiting for confirmation of longest clapping session from Guinness World Records

By Sarah Nabakooza

The Uganda Manufacturers Association multipurpose hall witnessed a historic event on Sunday, July 30, as Phaneroo Ministries’ Apostle Grace Lubega and his dedicated team clapped nonstop for three hours and 20 minutes in praise of Jesus in a bid to break Guinness World Records.

The record for the longest clapping session – two hours and five minutes – is held by Stevens Clark achieved at the Festival of Awesomeness, UK on July 20, 2019.

The Phaneroo event required the participants to maintain the clapping sound at 80 decibels, with the highest reaching 93.5 decibels and the lowest at 83.6 decibels.

Volunteers ensured that participants remained refreshed and hydrated, providing soft drinks to sustain their endurance. The measured sound levels during the challenge ranged from a high of 93.5 decibels to a low of 83.6 decibels, all within the established parameters for the record attempt.

Despite the prolonged duration, the energy and enthusiasm of the participants remained unwavering.

Beyond the physical venue, thousands more joined in from the overflow tent, parking lot and across the world via live video feed from their homes, hotels, and livestream centres clapping fervently and showcasing a global show of solidarity.

Lubega emphasised that the primary purpose of the world record-breaking challenge was to glorify God.

“If there’s anything we can do to give glory to God, we will do it! If someone ever asks what the longest applause in history was for, let them discover that it was for Jesus,” he said.

As news of this incredible achievement spreads, the world eagerly awaits the official confirmation from the Guinness World Record team.

In a world often dominated by secular platforms, Lubega emphasised the use of these platforms like social media, Guinness World Records and events like this to spread the gospel message.

Most of the participants said they were there to give thanks for different reasons, from family, marriages, career and other different things.

The event served as part of the global thanksgiving campaign leading up to the ninth anniversary of the ministry on August 5, which will feature renowned Nigerian gospel artiste Moses Bliss.