Phaneroo to host Global Interuniversity Conference 

By Sarah Nabakooza

Phaneroo Ministries International is gearing up to host the Global Interuniversity Conference (GIC) at Lugogo KCCA Grounds on November 4, 2023.

In an exclusive interview, Peter Turyasingura, the Manifest Fellowship (Phaneroo subsidiary arm) head, said this is the second edition of the annual event, which is expected to bring together thousands of students from universities and institutions across the nation and beyond, in praise, worship, and prayer.

Apostle Grace Lubega, the general overseer of Phaneroo Ministries International, emphasised the remarkable shift in tales of students consumed by drugs, alcohol, and hedonism to stories of students fervently praying, fasting, preaching, and witnessing miraculous events unfolding within their classrooms.

Speaking at a previous GIC, Lubega urged students to transcend mediocrity and predictability.

He encouraged them to open themselves to God, connect to the boundless anointing, and play a pivotal role in influencing this generation for the glory of God.

Moses Manzi, the campus and institutions leader at Manifest Fellowship, said the focus is to establish students in a deep spiritual connection with God and instill in them a personal relationship with the divine at an individual level.

Hazel Ahabwe, the GIC event lead, emphasised that the word of God knows no boundaries of colour or race or geographical location and the event is open to students, recent graduates, young professionals, and anyone seeking spiritual enlightenment.

Ahabwe said this event stands as a remarkable testament to the power of faith and unity, a beacon of hope amidst the challenges faced by university students and a rallying point for those who yearn to connect with a higher purpose.

He also said different artistes such as Kajambiya, Zaburi, Becky Aima and Phaneroo choir will entertain the attendees.