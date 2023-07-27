Phaneroo to attempt Guinness World Record for longest applause

By Nicholas Oneal

The Phaneroo Ministries International team, led by Apostle Grace Lubega, is set to beat the standing Guinness World Record for the lengthiest round of applause.

The record is held by Stevens Clark, which he set on July 20, 2019, at the Festival of Awesomeness in the UK, after clocking two hours and five minutes.

At a press conference conducted at the Phaneroo International Ministries in Ntinda, Kampala under the direction of pastors Joe Rwabosa and Ronnie Mutebi, the “Clap for Jesus Challenge” was unveiled, and is anticipated to last for three hours if they are to beat the current record.

All set

According to Rwabosa, the team event lead, they applied to the Guinness World Records organisation for this event and were given guidelines to follow in Uganda.

Specific sound levels, clapping with on sound, specific timers that have to be used, and witnesses among other conditions were some of the criteria and restrictions set forth by the Guinness World Records organisation.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2:00pm, the momentous event that will inscribe Uganda in the Guinness Book of Records is slated to get under way at the Uganda Manufacturers Association showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

Three hours must pass as people clap.

Mutebi, one of the senior pastors, said: “The world record challenge gives us the perfect opportunity to make history for God as it will be the longest applause ever made for the love of God.”

He noted that since their ministry will be celebrating the ninth anniversary on August, 5, 2023, they saw it fit to thank God in particular for the amazing things he had done for them over the last nine years, in a special way.

If this is accomplished, Lubega and his ministry will join other Ugandans like Raymond Kahuma who hold the world record of the largest Ugandan Rolex (chapati), which weighed 204.6 kg (451 lb) on November 4, 2021, in Kasokoso, Wakiso district.

Uganda holds other world record, including the youngest reigning monarch by Rukirabashaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Toro Kingdom who was crowned at three years, replacing Mswati III of Swaziland, who assumed the throne at the age of 18.

Other records include the shortest hostage rescue mission, which took place on July 4, 1976 in which Israeli Forces raided Entebbe International Airport and rescued one hundred of its nationals, which had been hijacked by pro-Palestinian.

The fastest run of 10,000 metres (male) by the Ugandan golden boy Joshua Cheptegei, who still holds the record to date, after clocking 26 minutes and 11.00 seconds on October 7, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei took more than six seconds off the previous record, which had stood since 2005. It was his third world record of 2020, having set new bests for 5km on the road and the 5,000m on the track.