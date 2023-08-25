Phaneroo wins Guinness World Record for longest applause

By Sarah Nabakooza

The official communication from the Guinness World Record team has heralded a new milestone in history, recognising the incredible achievement of Apostle Grace Lubega and his team of Phaneroo Ministries International members.

The updated news on their website earlier this week read: “The longest applause is 3hr 16 min 1 sec, achieved by Grace Lubega Matovu and Clap for Jesus Team (all Uganda) in Kampala, Uganda, on 30 July 2023.”

It further stated that the record attempt was organised “to send a message to the world that regardless of the struggles and difficulties, we must have room for gratitude and thanksgiving.”

The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) hall in Lugogo, Kampala, served as the backdrop for this awe-inspiring event, where, for hours on end, men, women, young and old clapped in unison, creating an atmosphere charged with positivity and faith.

The participants had to maintain the sound at 80 decibels, ensuring that their applause was consistent and resounding and during the event, sound levels fluctuated, reaching a high of 93.5 decibels and a low of 83.6 decibels.

Around the world, individuals in homes, hotels, and livestream centres tuned in to the live video feed, connecting with the event’s solidarity and message of faith.

“The endeavour demanded resilience and determination, as participants dared to believe that they could create a record that would resound through history. Their resolute determination echoed through each clap as they continuously cheered for Jesus,” said one of the participants, Rita Arinaitwe,.

The challenge held a stringent rule: Volunteers were on hand to serve soft drinks, and participants used clapping to signal their needs, all while maintaining the rhythm of their applause.

Rohi Bright, a pastor at Phaneroo, articulated the significance of the world record challenge as a way to express gratitude for the remarkable achievements in their lives.

“The world record challenge was the perfect opportunity to make history for God,” he stated.

Daniel Katende, media personality popularly known as Kasuku, noted that the gathering of thousands to clap for Jesus was indicative of the importance of the event.

“If thousands of people can gather to clap for Jesus, it means something right is being done, because that whole big number of people cannot gather for something that is not important,” he remarked.

Lubega, speaking exclusively to The Kampala Sun, revealed that the church and all who were part of this historic event have engraved their names into the annals of history.

“While this achievement is undeniably remarkable, the significance of the message that of gratitude, unity, and unwavering faith remains at the heart of this monumental accomplishment. The example set by all participants should remind people that there is always room for thanksgiving and praise, even in the face of adversity,” he said.

Lubega further emphasised that the primary motivation behind this audacious endeavour was to glorify God. “If there’s anything we can do to give glory to God, we will do it. If someone ever asks what the longest applause in history was for, let them discover that it was for Jesus.”

The previous longest hand-clapping session was two hours and five minutes and was completed by Stevens Clark in the United Kingdom on July 20, 2019.