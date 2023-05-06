Phaneroo golden mothers take gospel to markets

By Sarah Nabakooza

For several weeks now, there has been a group of smartly dressed women in their later age praying and preaching in various markets in Kampala.

Ruth Bukenya, the leader of the group, she identified as a golden mothers (mothers above 50years) from Phaneroo Ministries International, and added that they do these activities weekly in different markets in the Kampala metropolitan area to extend hope and the love of Christ to the vendors and their customers, especially the women.

She added that the younger women need to understand from the older women that the journey of life can sometimes seem harsh but with persistence, resiliently staying the course, and casting all their financial and social burdens to Christ, who died for them, they will overcome.

Phaneroo’s Ruth Bukenya preaching in Nakawa Market. Photo by Sarah Nabakooza

One of the other leaders of the group, Edith Bazanye, added that their activities are also building up for the forthcoming women’s conference at Kololo independence grounds on the 17th of June 2023.

“We are mothers of the nation, with a role to play especially to the younger generation where we need to redefine motherhood from the Biblical point of view and also shape strong career, business women for the betterness of families because it all starts in a home—where there is a great woman behind every scene hence having a peaceful country,” said Bazanye.

The Golden mothers from Phaneroo take the gospel to the market. Photo by Sarah Nabakooza

One of the market vendors who preferred to be identified as Nalongo applauded the preachers for the initiative of hope and requested they do it more often because there are issues they go through that are relatable to women of their age and above.

Nalongo also hastened to add that she thought phaneroo was a church for the young english speaking people but now realised there is also another side of the church that has women of her age bracket and above.