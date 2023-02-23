Performing Rights body sets date for distribution of royalties

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) has said that they will give out royalties to their members in May, 2023

In a recent letter to their stakeholders and members, they said they only need three months to prepare and plan on how the money will be distributed to various members who include song writers, producers, managers and artistes

“ Against the above counsel,UPRS management decided to undertake appropriate measures before it moves forward with the resolution and this shall us more time before royalty distribution exercise which we anticipate to happen in the next three months,” they said in the statement which is dated 17th, February, 2023,

They assured their members that their money will be kept in the bank as they sort the legal and mechanism on how the money will be distributed

“We are in touch with various research organizations to ascertain the possibility of getting log sheets and play lists from the various scopes

The communication from UPRS. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

During the Annual General Meeting which was held at the National Theatre, the organization said that they had collected SH.247 million as royalties to its members but the money couldn’t be distributed to members on the same day

They asked members and other stakeholders to give them time to find out the right method of giving out the money to them.

This year, UPRS started a national wide campaign aimed at sensitizing music users on how they can pay UPRS Copy right fees

The first outreach workshop named “Friends of Ugandan Music” was held at Vision Empire in Mbarara district and more workshops will be held in various parts of Uganda.