Perform your love songs with female artistes, Alien Skin roasts David Lutalo

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Sitya Danger singer Alien Skin has urged musician David Lutalo to perform with female artistes and enter competitions for female artistes of the year at awards shows.

“He ought to perform his love songs with other female artistes like Catherine Kusasira because we are making music for a different generation. Reggae or dancehall are too loud for him. This sound is distinctive. He ought to await for Miss Curvy,” he taunted Lutalo.

Alien Skin stated that Lutalo should know his lane and leave the ghetto youth alone.

He argued that Lutalo is still far from reaching his level, saying the Kabisi Kandagala hitmaker has never set a record he (Alien) has set in such a short period of time.

Alien Skin is one of the new musicians who emerged in 2022 following the two-year COVID-19 lockdown, and his music is played on almost all radio and television stations.

His remarks were a response to statements made by Lutalo in a radio interview, in which he asserted that the reason he and other well-known musicians were still in the music business, was because young people were making subpar music.

“Occasionally, I feel like leaving, and you get to hear the industry deteriorating. We are staying because of those new, up-and-coming performers. You may recall that I declined your request for new music during the COVID-19 because I wanted to give young artistes a chance to try and take on the music business, but it didn’t succeed,” he said.

Lutalo cited a young performer he described as having a “skin like that of an alien” without naming them, claiming that such individuals ruin music.

However, Alien Skin stressed that whereas Lutalo began making music over 10 years ago, he (Alien Skin) began making music after lockdown.

“I’ve been doing music for almost a year, but my music is trending more than Lutalo’s. I have roughly 18 hits out of my 40 songs,” he stated.

Alien challenged Lutalo to display his music record from when he released his first debut song Kapapala and when he released his second hit.

The singer, who appeared irritated, bragged that, unlike Lutalo, he was able to simultaneously release three songs that were aired by various media outlets and DJs without begging them to do so.

He also claimed that since entering the industry, numerous young artistes had been inspired and are now earning a living, and he challenged Lutalo to name the artistes he has motivated.

“Lutalo is the chairman of himself. Just name one successful artiste who can sing like Lutalo. But for us, we have brought a generation. Which generation has he brought with him? Which musician on his team has a hit?” he wondered.

He stressed that the remarks by Lutalo were so offensive against his brand and his entire generation.

“I was in the city and he was in Luwero. Around 2007, while I was in Primary Seven, he produced Kapapala. If we belong to different social classes, so why should he care?” Alien wondered.

“Because of the generation I have brought, I am more legendary in my eyes than Lutalo,” he continued.

Alien Skin noted that even Lutalo talking about him is proof that he doing well than they expected.

“Although there are many artistes, Lutalo has never mentioned them. I like other musicians, too, but what you say or what other musicians say in media interviews really matters to my career,” he added.

Last week, another musician Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso, also criticised Lutalo over ‘degrading’ his brand.