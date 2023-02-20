Pearlwood petitions URSB over copyright

By Hussein Kiganda

Pearlwood, an umbrella body that brings together a section of filmmakers in Uganda, has petitioned the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) over the copyright law, which it said is not up to international standards.

In a letter written by Pearlwood president Aisha Namatovu, directed to URSB, the umbrella noted that the current Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act 2006 is contrary to the Bern Convention and the best international practices related to copyright protection despite Uganda being a signatory.

Pearlwood wants URSB to invite different stakeholders in the industry to discuss how they could improve the Act to fit international standards and to look into the matters of accountability in regards to other film bodies.

“Invite the International Federation of Societies, Authors and Composers and World Intellectual Property Organization to facilitate and guide on the review process so that we achieve a law that is not only applicable in Uganda, but also in alignment with the international laws and standards,” Namatovu wrote.

“Seek a Pearlwood (as members of the CMO), UFMI, and URSB harmonisation meeting on matters of accountability and management,” she added.

Over the years, issues of copyright have popped up during discussions among creatives. Most of them have always referred to the law as a barking dog. Pearlwood is demanding that law is changed for the better, to enable it to bite.