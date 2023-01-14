Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo postponed

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo which was scheduled to be held next month has been extended by a month, organisers have said.

This year’s expo was set to be held February 8–11 but has now been postponed to April 26–28, 2023, and according to the Uganda Tourism Board, the rescheduling of the event will allow for comprehensive engagement and participation of stakeholders.

According to the UTB board chairperson, Daudi Migereko, this year’s edition seeks to reposition destination Uganda through transformational marketing of all the country’s tourism offerings post-pandemic.

e added that the one-month extension will enable a comprehensive arrangement that provides sufficient time for participation.

“Over the years, POATE has given stakeholders of the tourism industry a unique chance to network, meet new clients and discuss business opportunities,” he said.

The expo will feature national, regional, and international exhibitors, business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings, and hosted buyer familiarisation trips, among many other activities.

UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova explained that with the expo, closer ties between Uganda and the major international tourism source markets will be fostered.

“It will open up new tourist markets for both intra-African and international travel. The participation from a wide range of tourism trade partners, hosted buyers, local and international media, tour operators, travel agencies, and other tourism-related organisations is important to the growth of the sector,” Ajarova said.

During the launch at Kampala Sheraton Hotel, Claire Mugabi, the UTB Marketing Manager highlighted that POATE 2023 is anticipated to bring together various tourism stakeholders for the three days, along with other service providers intended to increase Uganda’s profile as a preferred destination for tourists.

“Over the years, the event has offered a unique opportunity for the tourism business operators to meet new clients, network and discuss business deals by the world’s tourism and travel trade partners,” she stated.