Paul Kafeero’s sons to commemorate his death anniversary with music festival

By Hussein Kiganda

The family of the late Kadongo Kamu singer Prince Job Paul Kafeero has disclosed that it intends to transcend sorrow and embrace a joyous celebration of his contributions to the Ugandan music industry.

May 17, 2023 marked the 16th anniversary of the untimely passing of Kafeero.

At the tender age of 36, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans and the music industry as a whole.

In a television interview, one of his sons, John Mark Kafeero, revealed the family’s decision to shift their focus from mourning to celebration. Their intention is to transform this significant day into a festival, commemorating the immense impact their father made on the vibrant Ugandan music scene.

“Every May 17, we come together to remember our father by having prayers and remembering the good work he did for the industry. However, we want to shift from mourning to celebrating his life. Therefore, we want to turn it into a festival to always celebrate his life and what he did for the industry,” John Mark said.

John Mark also expressed their family’s determination to fulfill their late father’s dream of establishing a hospital in Nkokojeru.

“Our father’s dream was to construct a hospital and he had already procured all the necessary building materials, but he never managed to realise this dream. We are looking forward to making this dream come true, but we are planning to first build a primary school,” he said.

John Mark disclosed that they envision the school expanding to a university level and once it’s completed, they will ardently pursue the realisation of their father’s hospital dream.

He appealed to all kind-hearted individuals and philanthropists to extend their support in the construction endeavours. The family anticipates commencing the projects in the near future, and any assistance provided would be deeply appreciated.