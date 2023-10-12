Patrick Salvador bringing Britain’s Got Talent comedian to Uganda

By Iqra Zulaika Nakato

Celebrated Ugandan comedian Patrick alias Patrick Salvador has confirmed that Zambian-born Malawian stand-up comedian, Daliso Chaponda will perform in Uganda.

The 42-year-old comedian, a finalist in the 2019 Britain’s Got Talent competition will perform at Theatre Labonita on November 3rd.

Daliso, who is based in the UK was supposed to perform at the recently concluded Salvado’s Africa Laughs show at Kololo grounds but didn’t show up because of personal reasons.

It is real this time as we heard from the horse’s mouth, Salvador that Daliso will be in Uganda and will headline his own show titled Daliso Chaponda comedy show.

Despite being his headlined show, Daliso will share the stage with comedians Dr Hilary, Emma Napoleone and Daniel Omara.

Patrick Salvador will be the host of the entire show as the musical bit of the show will be handled by Dj Moustpey together with singer and guitarist Kenneth Mugabi together with Janzi Band who will also perform live.

The show will be organized by Patrick Salvador’s company called Salphine Production owned by him and wife Daphne Frankstock.

Daliso Chaponda is a 42-year-old Zambian-born Malawian stand-up comedian living in England. He went to Malawi when he was 11 years but started his career in 2001 while he was in Canada and currently, he is one of the biggest stand-up comedians living in England.