Pastor to appear in court over rape allegations

by Editorial Team
By Michael Odeng

A Kampala pastor accused of raping a Latvian female tourist is today (Wednesday, January 17) expected to appear before the Chief Magistrates’ Court at Nakawa in Kampala.

Joseph Collins Twahirwa is accused of raping 36-year-old Anda who arrived in Uganda in December 2022. She came to Uganda on the invitation of Twahirwa, who runs Epikaizo Ministries International based in Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb.

The Latvian, currently under Criminal Investigations Department (CID) witness protection programme, intends to spend 35 days in the country.

According to Anda, she came to Uganda with her credit cards together with $300 (sh1.1m) and 400 pounds (sh1.8m) in cash. Anda claimed that before Pastor Twahirwa allegedly raped her, she had handed over her cash to him after he offered to help her exchange it into Ugandan currency.

However, Pastor Twahirwa later allegedly gave her the exchanged money that was less by sh500,000 after reporting him to Police.

The deputy Police spokesperson, Claire Nabakka, said Anda had come to Uganda as a visitor at the invitation of Twahirwa.

Cops on trial  

Meanwhile, ­­­­ Tuesday constituted a tribunal that will also today (Wednesday) hear a case in which three detectives linked to the Anda probe face charges of irregular conduct, contrary to Section 44 (1) Code 12 of the Police Act.

Nabakka named the trio now under arrest as Sgt Doreen Oyera, Cpl Judith Akite and Joyce Ayileget, all from Jinja Road Police Station.

“The three cops reportedly detained Anda, when she demanded that Pastor Twahirwa refunds her sh500,000 and her passport that he had allegedly confiscated,” Nabakka said.

The police officers had also reportedly asked Anda to withdraw the rape claims against the pastor.

