Pastor Ssempa to organise prayers for musicians struggling with drug addiction

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Pastor Martin Ssempa has revealed plans to launch a series of prayer sessions designed to support musicians grappling with drug addiction.

His motivation behind the initiative is to address the negative influences propagated by some secular artistes, which he believes are detrimental to the younger generation.

Ssempa made the remarks during an interview with journalists at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

He expressed his frustration with public feuds and provocative attire often worn by artistes.

Ssempa acknowledged the talents possessed by these individuals, but believes they need to undergo a spiritual transformation in their behaviour.

He pointed out that while many artistes start their careers on a positive note, they eventually lose their artistic essence and focus solely on themes related to marijuana and harmful substances.

In addition to these special prayers, Ssempa said he plans to establish a rehabilitation facility to provide practical solutions for the challenges faced by artistes addicted to drugs.

He emphasised the importance of collaborating with record labels and artiste managers to effectively address the issues encountered by musicians.

Furthermore, Ssempa hinted on cooperating with event organisers and promoters, including figures such as Balaam Barugahara, Abtex, Bajjo, and others, to ensure the success of his endeavour.

