Pastor Robert Kayanja’s son, Robert Kayanja Jr proposes to fiancée

By Kampala Sun writer

Robert Kayanja Jr went down on one of his knees and proposed to his long-term Russian girlfriend who said YES!

He then slid an expensive engagement ring on her finger at a yet unnamed destination. The news however brought joy to his parents, they took to socials to share the news.

Robert Kayanja Jr then took to his Twitter account to share the good news of how he proposed to his girlfriend he captioned it with a ring and flower icons plus the dates when he went down to his knee.

Pastor Jessica Kayanja prays for the couple after the engagement. Courtesy Photo

The equally elated father Pastor Robert Kayanja also celebrated his move as he took to his Twitter account to share the news with the rest of the world that he captioned

“My Big Boy did that knee thing. Congratulations Buddy! I am all in on this!!”