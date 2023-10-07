Pastor Kayanja’s son and Marlena say ‘I do’ at lavish wedding

By Michael Odeng

______________________



💍 WEDDING



Robert Kayanja Jr and Marlena Gailis finally sealed their commitment to a life of marriage by exchanging vows at a glamorous wedding ceremony in Kampala on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



The highly-anticipated function of Pastors Robert and Jessica Kayanja’s son and his beloved Marlena, a Latvian-American, unfolded inside a beautifully-ornated Miracle Centre Cathedral at Rubaga.



An ubiquitous, generous splash of glamour that lit the sprawling interior was aptly complemented by the elegantly dressed guests, including Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto, who would go on to bless the youthful newly-wedded couple (pictured below).





A glamorous touch of the snow white-themed decor — evidence of the impressive meticulous preparation by the organizers — offered an angelic ambience inside and around the prayer facility.



The punctuality of the guests, with many high-profile faces present, was as impressive. By 11am, the church had started to get occupied, with the mood high and the weather kind.



Each guest took their seat and in silent awe, many allowed their eyes to rove around the richly-decorated interior in anticipation of the big moment.



Others, like Col Edith Nakalema, were seen in quiet prayer.





Then, cometh the hour, cometh the couple!



As it approached 2pm, eight white Land Cruisers eased into the church premises and the occasion then ignited to full life when Kayanja Jr and Marlena were led into the magnificence that was the church, much to the pleasure of everyone attending.



First up was Kajanja Jr, led in by his mother, then the bride was accompanied by her father as delighted guests made sure to freeze the moments with their phones.





Watching on from their positions, you could sense that Pastors Robert and Jessica were engulfed by that feeling of immense pride that every parent gets immersed into on their child’s wedding day.



The young couple were joined for a prayer by family and friends as they exchanged vows.



They said “I do” to lock in a lifelong commitment and much to the delight of all those watching every moment of their big day unfold.





‘My love for you is….a choice’



Outside, the warm weather was nothing short of every wedding planner’s dream. Perfect elements for a day desired for everything to go as planned. And from the look of things, it was all going by the planner’s book!



Back inside, the bride’s family was well represented by a sizeable delegation. They, too, must have felt a similar sense of pride as their inlaws’, as two were blessed to become one.



“My love for you is not just a feeling, but a choice and I choose to love and cherish you for eternity,” vowed Marlena to her better half, as she gently slid the ring into his finger and with him looking straight at her.



The gesture was reciprocated.



Meanwhile, an emotional and proud Pastor Kayanja wedded the couple, declaring them husband and wife and confirming their official entry into Holy Matrimony.





Their ensuing kiss was lovingly deep, sparking an expected round of excitement across the vast church. They had sealed it!



“Robert was an altar son and we waited five days for him to be born,” said Kayanja Snr of his son.



The newly wedded couple then completed the nuptial formalities with their respective signatures.

___________________________



📸 The wedding ceremony in pictures



This is the day that the Lord has made….





Among the notable faces in attendance: former trade minister and Mawokota North MP Amelia Kyambadde….





Vision Group’s Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija was there too…





It was a day of prayer and celebration…





Vision Group’s editor Hellen Mukiibi was among the guests…





Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto (2nd-L) graced the occasion and was led into the church by Pastor Robert Kayanja…





First Lady Rachel Ruto sat next to Uganda’s lands minister Judith Nabakooba…





The bridal entourage and groomsmen were all looking stunning: sharp and cute…









The church was richly decorated for the ceremony…





It was a day of praise and worship…







Looking stunning, the bride’s mother was led into the church….





The groom led into the church by his mother…







He greeted his high-profile guest, thanking her for gracing his big day…





The bride was led in by her father…





Moments were captured on phone by the excited guests…







The couple exchanged their vows…..





A proud dad: Pastor Robert Kayanja!





Kiwedde! Congratulations are in order, Robert and Marlena!





Time for group photos…







