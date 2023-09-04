Monday, September 4, 2023
Pastor Kayanja speaks out on foiled bomb attack

By Stuart Yiga

Pastor Robert Kayanja, founder and senior pastor of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, has said the bomb that had been planted just a few metres from his church was difficult to detect.  

“We have four services every Sunday so people come in and out and it makes it difficult to monitor everything. First of all, we thank God for his protection, our security agencies, and our security at the church because they put up resistance so that these terrorists would not walk through to harm the believers.” 

Kayanja described a bomb as a very dangerous thing. 

“Had it not been God, probably it would have brought down the whole church, but we thank God for his protection and my message to all Ugandans is that everyone should be vigilant. If there was no vigilance today, we would be now mourning. 

@I am appealing to every Ugandan wherever you are, to watch this. Imagine this guy knew what he was doing, he brought a food flask where he had put his bomb! May God continue to give our security the ability to fight these acts of terrorism.” 

Police said one person was arrested over the foiled bomb attack and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

