Pastor Kayanja celebrates Karamoja achievements  

By Simon Peter Tumwine

It was around 7:40pm on December 12 when the senior pastor of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Robert Kayanja, arrived in church, donning a traditional Karimojong outfit comprised of a robe, commonly known as leesu, a black T-shirt, and pants with traditional craft shoes.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed with cheers from the guests that managed to make it to the fundraising dinner for the Karamoja region that was affected by hunger earlier this year.

Pastor Kayanja hugging one of the Karamoja hunger victims at Miracle Centre Cathedral on December 12, 2022. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

In his remarks, Kayanja said: “We stood with the country and asked for money to go to Karamoja. We went there and planted acres of different food crops that have already started bearing fruits, but more support is still needed.”

Kayanja said along the way, they picked up a number of people that continue to stand with them and Karamoja.

Karamojong entertaining guests at Miracle Centre Cathedral. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Despite the dinner ending in the wee hours of the night, it was worth the guests’ while.

The guests were treated to various traditional performances by the Karamojong and they also narrated their ordeal before Kayanja’s intervention.

The family of Robert Kayanja serving dinner at Miracle Centre Cathedral. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Youth posing for a photo at Miracle Center Cathedral. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine