Pastor Jjengo struggles to maintain dad’s estate

By Alex Balimwikungu



Being a celebrity comes with a lot of perks. You get to live in the lap of luxury and you are adored by a legion of fans. There’s just one catch — it comes with a lot of pressure. If in doubt, ask Pastor Andrew Jjengo, the Revival Church lead pastor, for instance.

Following the death of his vocal father, Pr. Augustine Yiga, in October 2020, he was made heir. To say he inherited a heavily indebted empire was an understatement.

In an emotional speech during his late father’s vigil, he vowed to write his father’s wrongs, notably aligning the finances. It hasn’t come to pass.



The latest story, where an employee of ABS TV, Camilla Noorjan, accuses the pastor of borrowing sh28m and failing to pay, seems the last straw.



She claims that church mouse Jjengo crawled to her and begged to borrow money. She claims she lent him sh28.5m and according to their payment plan, the pastor was supposed to make a sh3m payment per month after making the initial sh13m deposit.

“He only paid back sh4m and kept tossing me,” Noorjan lamented.

She further claims that Jjengo has blown what is left of his late father’s fortune and is on the verge of bankruptcy as he is buried in a mountain of debt.

It isn’t the first time Jjengo is facing such woes. In September 2022, he reportedly went missing, leaving followers puzzled. His disappearance happened at a time when he was dragged to court by some of his ‘mothers’ for not taking care of his siblings.





When he reappeared, a bitter Jjengo retorted: “I have been imprisoned four times ever since my father died, due to claims that I have failed to fend for my siblings. I have to pay over Sh40m. Where should I get this kind of money?”

Augustine Yiga

A teary Jjengo told all and sundry that he had given up overseeing his father’s estate and that he will only do so again, if he is granted administrative rights.

Then, he confessed that he never went missing on purpose, but the pressure and stress of the family were over weighing him and he had nothing to do other than to take a break from everything.

“I didn’t go missing anywhere at any time. You, people, know how everything was overwhelming for me, I was in the media and that affected me. My doctor told me to just leave go somewhere and relax that’s when people started saying I went missing which wasn’t true,” Jengo said.