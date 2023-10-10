Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Pastor Herbert Twina in campaign to raise sh3.5b for buying church land
Lifestyle

Pastor Herbert Twina in campaign to raise sh3.5b for buying church land

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya 

Renowned gospel artiste and pastor Herbert Twina has organised a musical show to raise funds to purchase one acre of land valued at sh3.5b in Kawempe, a city suburb. The land houses the current Family Life Church. 

During a press conference held in Kawempe, on October 9, he said they have been renting the land, but the owner wants to sell it off and he wouldn’t like to lose it to other people. 

Twina said it was about time he builds a permanent church where he can pastor people. 

He added that the place has hosted quite a number of gospel and secular artistes since it previously had a video shooting warehouse.

The show will take place at Lugogo Hockey Grounds on November 3. Twina believes many of his compatriots in the entertainment sector will support the cause. 

Gospel singer Levixone confirmed his attendance, explaining that Twina inspired many of them into joining gospel music.

He urged Ugandans to support Twina. 

You may also like

Diana Kinobe voted Miss Uganda-Canada

Young artistes impress at Xpressions UG event

Socialite Sue Ochola honours women at lavish Independence Day brunch

Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s DJ graces Nexus Lounge sixth anniversary

Artists hold festival on making money

Seanice Kacungira’s husband Lojede follows Akon, ventures into energy

Canadian-Ugandan rapper Lanie Banks talks TB awareness

Afande Lanek blasts pastor Ngooma over receiving Maama Fiina’s money

Ugandans in Dubai award most hardworking colleagues

Forbes: Four Africans named among top 50 global content creators

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!