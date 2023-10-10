Pastor Herbert Twina in campaign to raise sh3.5b for buying church land

By Ignatius Kamya

Renowned gospel artiste and pastor Herbert Twina has organised a musical show to raise funds to purchase one acre of land valued at sh3.5b in Kawempe, a city suburb. The land houses the current Family Life Church.

During a press conference held in Kawempe, on October 9, he said they have been renting the land, but the owner wants to sell it off and he wouldn’t like to lose it to other people.

Twina said it was about time he builds a permanent church where he can pastor people.

He added that the place has hosted quite a number of gospel and secular artistes since it previously had a video shooting warehouse.

The show will take place at Lugogo Hockey Grounds on November 3. Twina believes many of his compatriots in the entertainment sector will support the cause.

Gospel singer Levixone confirmed his attendance, explaining that Twina inspired many of them into joining gospel music.

He urged Ugandans to support Twina.