Pastor Bugingo’s sermons have changed my life – Bebe Cool

by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Bebe Cool might be a practising Muslim, but he has no qualms attending service in Pentecostal churches.

On Sunday, January 29, the singer and Gagamel boss was one of the main celebrants at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s House of Prayers Ministries International (HPMI) Church’s 12-year anniversary.

For a man who loves making statements wherever he goes, Bebe Cool’s grand entry was matched by his contribution. He contributed 300 bags of cement towards the construction of Pastor Bugingo’s Pentagon Church.

“I love pastor Bugingo’s gospel and I appreciate him for being different from other preachers. Many people have been able to change after listening to his preaching. Pastor Bugingo is the only pastor who doesn’t criticise people’s characters.”

Bebe Cool went on to say that he is a Muslim, but Bugingo’s sermons have changed his life.

“I want to contribute something to the building of this church, and I also want my name Bebe Cool to be remembered here,” he said before declaring his pledge amid ululations.

In 2021, Pastor Bugingo kicked off a fundraising campaign to raise $20m (about sh74b) to build a state-of-the-art church for his House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI).

Then, he revealed that the building will be stadium-like, with guest rooms, a restaurant, and a swimming pool, among others.

It will also house his Salt Media conglomerate which consists of Salt TV and Salt FM.

