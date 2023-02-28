Pastor Bugingo’s daughter graduates in UK as aerospace engineer

By Alex Balimwikungu

Having two daughters graduate from university as engineers in the space of one week is news that can make any father’s heart jump for joy. – Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministry International will let that pass.

Just last week, his daughter Doreen Gift Bugingo graduated from Makerere University with a Master of Science in Telecommunications engineering at Makerere University. He was a notable absentee and was pictured talking to engineers who are constructing his palatial home with Susan Makula.

In light of Doreen’s graduation, Bugingo’s second born child Winnie Treasure Bugingo also graduated from the United Kingdom as an aerospace engineer. Still the father was conspicuously absent and it was their mother Teddy Naluswa who attended.

An elated Naluswa couldn’t hide her joy and revealed that her daughters have wiped her tears amid a divorce battle that has raged for years.

In September 2021 when Treasure graduated from Makerere University, it was an emotional moment when she stood up to speak at her graduation party held at Piato restaurant

Treasure (Center), Teddy Naluswa and Gift Bugingo in a 2021 photo. File Photo

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as she spoke. Supported by her siblings, Treasure, who graduated in aeronautic engineering, in a halting voice, extolled the virtues of her mother, Teddy Naluswa, who has been there for her through thick and thin.

The milestone celebration was witnessed by her mother, siblings and friends, including Pastor Jessica Kayanja.

To some, it wasn’t shocking as Bugingo has a fractious relationship with his wife and the beef has sucked in the children.

Although there is no love lost, Bugingo then revealed that that he did not receive an invite to the graduation party and had he got one, he would have no qualms attending as Treasure’s biological father.

“Those asking me about Treasure’s graduation ceremony should know that I was not aware of it. Someone shared pictures on a WhatsApp group, and I saw them. The last time I talked to her was about four months ago,” he said.

In previous interviews with The Kampala Sun, Bugingo has always maintained that Treasure disrespected him when she sided with her mother at the height of the couple’s marital woes.