Pastor Bugembe rubbishes dating rumors

By Joan Murungi

Whenever Pastor Wilson Bugembe poses for a picture with a nubile woman, many get excited and conclude he has finally found his missing rib.

This is so because for quite some good time, his fans and social media have been pressuring him to get married. Others keep asking questions as to why he has taken so much time to find a suitable companion.

This week, a picture of him seated so close to a woman identified as Flonah went viral on social media. People kept on throwing in comments here as there. Many applaud the Kani hit maker for finally have found the woman of his dreams.

When this landed Bugembe’s ears, he rubbished the allegations.

While speaking to the Kampala Sun, he revealed that Flonah is an upcoming musician signed under CRK planet.

CRK planet is a music record label that sponsored his concert which was held at hotel Africana.

“I met her at my concert at Africana. CRK management introduced her to me and they told me she wanted to perform. I let her. I asked her if she had a gospel song and she told me she didn’t. I promised her that we shall do a song together.”

“On the day we recorded the song. We where in studio and she was very excited. She had her camera man around and she requested to have a picture with me. I couldn’t chase her way.”

Pastor Bugembe says that Flonah is an upcoming good singer and he believes she will make it to the song.

The two have worked together on a gospel song titled Miracle.