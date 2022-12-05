Pastor Bugembe fires back at singer Betty Namaganda

By Joan Murungi

Recently at Levixone Lala’s concert, singer Betty Namaganda expressed concern about fellow gospel artistes who sing in bars, saying they shame Born-Again Christians because the Bible doesn’t allow them to go to such places.

“It’s time for us to talk about artistes who sing in bars. They don’t serve God. There is one gospel artiste who knelt down for a heathen like Maama Fiina yet he is a pastor. What a shame!” she said.

Even though Namaganda didn’t explicitly mention Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s name, all signs were that she was speaking about him.

Maama Fiina has been spotted severally with Bugembe.

In June, many people turned up to support Bugembe during his concert at Hotel Africana, including the leader of traditional healers, Maama Fiina, which ruffled some feathers.

When the Kampala sun spoke to Pastor Wilson Bugembe about this issue, he graciously smiled at Namaganda’s argument.

“Namaganda is my sister. She inspires me. She evens sings at my church. It is okay for her not to feel pleased with me. I think love is better than everything.”

Gospel Singer Betty Namaganda has been critical of Pastor Wilson Bugembe. File Photo

Bugembe asked himself as to why people have made Mama Fiina a center of discussion. He called upon all churches to welcome all sinners, pray for everyone and love people.

“Some people should ask themselves if at all everybody got saved in their clan. People at times even have relatives that are staunch witchdoctors and whenever they have a family party, they dine with them and pray for them to get closer to God.” Bugembe reveled.

While speaking, he argued that the bible says that even though I speak all the languages that the angels speak without an atom of love in me, I will look like an empty tin that makes a lot of noise. His dream at the worship house is to construct a church that welcomes everyone.

It doesn’t matter how much someone has sinned. You never know. God might cleanse that person. His blood will wash them and make them as white as snow.

“I think they should pray for me for loving sinners because even God brought them closer. He never discriminated. We are all sinners.”

“I know they have many things that are getting them worried. When you organize a concert, you can’t stand at the door and say that so and so shouldn’t enter because they have sinned a lot.” Bugembe said.

About performing in bars, it is not something he is going to stop doing. He will sing in a bar because he knows he is anointed to go to the people, and bring people closer to God. When he performs in such places, he does not even sit. He performs and then leaves the venue.

“I get shocked when I go to an event not organized for Christians and then see drunk revelers singing Omwoyo we while waving their hands, with wine bottles in their hands. These people would still choose to throw bottles at me but they don’t. That means I am chosen and anointed by God.”

The Omwoyo we singer says that this is the only chance such people have got to praise and worship the Lord. People are free to grumble about what he does because he has been anointed for this path. Bugembe has tasked gospel artistes to ask themselves if sure what they do is what the Lord has called them to do.

“Not everyone is anointed to go to the people. You might go there and end up getting problems. Bugembe concluded.