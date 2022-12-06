Pastor Bugembe distances himself from Wisdom Kaye’s intrigue claims

By Joan Murungi

Last week, Social media critic Wisdom Kaye reveled that it is a shame that pastors with media houses never gave Levixone’s Mbeera Mu Genesis concert live coverage.

He went ahead and said that another pastor organized an overnight on the same day, something that wasn’t fair to the singer at all.

“Their followers were undecided and confused on where to go and that’s why his concert never registered success. Pastors get scared that when they assist a gospel artiste, the singer might end up starting a church and go with their sheep. ” Wisdom Kaye said.

Even though the faded gospel singer never mentioned Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s name, signs were pointing at him.

Pastor Bugembe’s worship night attracted a mammoth gathering. Photo by Joan Murungi

On November 26th, 2022, Bugembe organized the worship night prayer at his church in Nansana. On the same day, Levixone’s Mbeera Mu Genesis concert was also happening at Kololo airstrip.

When this landed Pastor Bugembe’s ears, he gave Kaye’s remarks a deaf ear.

“I don’t want to comment about Wisdom Kaye’s statement. Just like you hear his name wisdom, he is bright. I think he is right. I don’t want to comment about Levixone’s concert either. But…People surely attended Levixone’s concert. It is the Lord that decides.” Bugembe said.