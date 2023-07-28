Pastor Bugembe cautions Alien Skin against hailing Satan

By Alfred Byenkya

House of Worship Ministries pastor and gospel music singer Pastor Wilson Bugembe has urged singer Patrick Mulwana aka Alien Skin to stop praising Satan.

He said there’s no need for the rapper to praise the devil because he has never been a friend to humanity.

“Majority of Alien Skin’s fans are God affiliated, so if you continue to praise Satan in your social media videos, then your fan base will disappear from you,” Bugembe warned in a social media video

He begged Alien Skin’s supporters to forgive him and cautioned him against repeating the mistake.

Bugembe’s advice followed a recording Alien Skin made of himself on Facebook this week, saying Satan delivered him from captivity.