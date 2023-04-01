Passport costs to reduce in 2024 

By Alfred Byenkya

MPs on the parliamentary committee on defence and internal affairs have asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to address the issue of printing passports at an expensive cost.

They raised the concern while meeting officials from the ministry on Wednesday, 29 March, while defending a sh.46.7b supplementary request by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control to purchase more passport booklets.

Mubende Municipality Bashir Lubega wondered why the unit cost of producing passport booklets is very high.

“When are we starting to produce our own booklets so that we stop overcharging Ugandans?” he asked the officials.

According to Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa, the director of Citizenship and Immigration Control, the Government spends €42 (about sh171, 000) to print each passport booklet.

He said the spike in demand for passports is due to the high number of Ugandans seeking employment abroad and those renewing their old passports, which necessitated a supplementary budget.

“We had only anticipated 260,000 passports per year, but now the demand has come up to 600,000 passports per year and yet in the budget, only 240,000 passports were provided for,” Kasiita-Gowa said.

In 2018, the Government signed an agreement with Veridos Identity Solutions Group, a German firm, to start printing its own security documents, including bank notes, passports, identity cards and driving permits.

Construction works are expected to be complete in 2024.

Kasiita-Gowa blamed the delays majorly on the COVID-19 pandemic that harmed the revenue collection from the issuance of passports, National Identity Cards and driving permits, which resultantly slowed the financing of the project.

He is, however, upbeat that upon completion, the factory will lower the cost of printing passports and other security documents.