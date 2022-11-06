Passenger aircraft crashes into Lake Victoria

By Simon Masaba

Efforts are underway to rescue stranded passengers after a commercial plane crashed into Lake Victoria.

The incident involving the aircraft belonging to Precision Air happened on Sunday morning, November 6, in Bukoba in Tanzania’s Kagera region.

It is not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether anyone died in the crash.

News reports show photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake and say rescue work has begun.

There was no official communication from authorities yet by press time.

The Tanzanian-registered Precision Air is based at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and operates scheduled passenger services to Nairobi, Entebbe and to destinations throughout Tanzania.

Precision Air established in 1993 as a private charter air transport company has grown to become a reputable airline in East Africa and Africa at large.