Sunday, November 6, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Passenger aircraft crashes into Lake Victoria
Top News

Passenger aircraft crashes into Lake Victoria

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Simon Masaba

Efforts are underway to rescue stranded passengers after a commercial plane crashed into Lake Victoria.

The incident involving the aircraft belonging to Precision Air happened on Sunday morning, November 6, in Bukoba in Tanzania’s Kagera region.

It is not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether anyone died in the crash.

News reports show photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake and say rescue work has begun.

There was no official communication from authorities yet by press time.

The Tanzanian-registered Precision Air is based at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and operates scheduled passenger services to Nairobi, Entebbe and to destinations throughout Tanzania.

Precision Air established in 1993 as a private charter air transport company has grown to become a reputable airline in East Africa and Africa at large.

You may also like

📷 PICTORIAL: Maddox makes fans go wild at Reggae on the Nile...

📷 PICTORIAL: South African saxophonist graces Gayaza’s 117th anniversary

Vinka releases new single ‘Onina’

Pilots’ strike: Kenya Airways cancels Saturday Entebbe flights

My AMAAs nominations were enough for me, says filmmaker Nabukenya￼

Ebola: Museveni rules out total lockdown

Female deejays are not immune from criticism – McKenzie

Zari’s All White party returns with Netflix stars

Zambia’s Mampi to grace Eddy Kenzo’s festival

Afrigo’s Moses Matovu opens up about recent rant

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.