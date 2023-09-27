Party-goers mix and mingle with artistes at Boda Stage Party

By Trevor Byomuhangi

The seventh edition of the Boda Stage Party took place at The Meat Guy in Industrial Area, Kampala on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Boda Stage is an independent music distribution label based in Kampala. As with a typical bodaboda stage, where several riders converge, the label organises the parties to bring together independent musicians so as to give them a collective platform to promote their music.



The seventh edition saw performances from various artistes, who included Kloud Dipo, Chxf Barry, Ecko Bazz, Agaba Banjo, Thii and That Guy Malcolm.

Kloud Dipo, who interestingly coined his name from late Kadongo Kamu maestro Paul Kafeero’s Dipo Nazigala song and clouds, slang for marijuana, worked the guests with his high-energy performance.

Event hosts Rianne Bateeza (left) and Denesi (right) at The Meat Guy on Saturday, September 23, 2023 during the Boda Stage Party. Courtesy photo

Agaba Banjo also had amazing stage presence, coupled with his unique blend of English and Runyankore.

With the event having no formal stage, it made the party goers feel like they were one with the artistes, especially during the Jam Session, where they were invited to showcase their skills.

There were vibrant energies as the guests sipped on booze.

That Malcolm Guy entertaining revellers at The Meat Guy on Saturday, September 23, 2023 during the Boda Stage Party. Courtesy photo

Boda Stage Party takes place in different happening places around Kampala for every edition so that different people in the different locations can enjoy right at their doorstep, so to speak.

The next edition is expected to take place in December.