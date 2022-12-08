Parliament set for mega Christmas party bash on December 8   

By John Odyek

As the year comes to an end, Parliament will have a mega end-of-year party. The bash is set for today, Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The jingle bell songs, music and entertainment are expected from the re-known Afrigo Band and the talented youthful Ibwalet Crane Performers.

Odongo Romeo with his popular hit song Yoo Leng (the path is clear) is expected to perform at the highly billed event.

Huge tents, colourful decorations have been laid out at the Parliament ground floor parking.

In the past, MPs have demonstrated the paka chini (bending down and dancing on the knees) dance move.

All that accompanied with delicious food and moderate consumption of alcohol.

The party kicks off at 4:00pm as Parliament closes an hour early.

Security cameras are installed in the tents to ensure the event runs with security guru guru (tight security).

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, promised MPs that they would have a thrilling dance and party for their end of year.

Among said the aim of the party was to celebrate the success, unity and overcoming the difficulties Parliament went through during the course of the year.

Parliament is expected to go for Christmas recess the following Thursday. A few items remain on the order paper to be handled.