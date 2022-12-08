Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Parliament set for mega Christmas party bash on December 8   
Top News

Parliament set for mega Christmas party bash on December 8   

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By John Odyek 

As the year comes to an end, Parliament will have a mega end-of-year party. The bash is set for today, Thursday, December 8, 2022. 

The jingle bell songs, music and entertainment are expected from the re-known Afrigo Band and the talented youthful Ibwalet Crane Performers.

Odongo Romeo with his popular hit song Yoo Leng (the path is clear) is expected to perform at the highly billed event. 

Huge tents, colourful decorations have been laid out at the Parliament ground floor parking.

In the past, MPs have demonstrated the paka chini (bending down and dancing on the knees) dance move.  

All that accompanied with delicious food and moderate consumption of alcohol.

The party kicks off at 4:00pm as Parliament closes an hour early.

Security cameras are installed in the tents to ensure the event runs with security guru guru (tight security). 

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, promised MPs that they would have a thrilling dance and party for their end of year.

Among said the aim of the party was to celebrate the success, unity and overcoming the difficulties Parliament went through during the course of the year.  

Parliament is expected to go for Christmas recess the following Thursday. A few items remain on the order paper to be handled.

You may also like

Models Aamito, Akello Patricia jet in ahead of ASFAs 

Actor Badru Bashir Kasule passes on

Is Maurice Kirya calling it quits 22 years later?

Police explain shooting of suspected kidnapper

Supermodel Aamito Lagum to jet in for Sheebah concert

VIDEO: Filmmakers roast producer over kneeling down to beg people to attend...

Larry Madowo, East Africans rattled by Nigeria’s domination of Spotify list

Get off my ovaries, Sheebah tells off critics

Zari to visit toy boy Shakib’s parents, gives him car

📷 Kyambogo University’s 18th graduation kicks off

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.