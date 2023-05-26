Parliament passes Bill increasing paternity leave to seven days

By Umar Kashaka

Parliament has passed a Bill that increases paternity leave from four to seven days to enable male working employees to help their spouses.

While passing the Employment (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2022 on Wednesday, May 24, the House heard that while significant progress has been made regarding gender parity in terms of the law, oftentimes this has aimed at provisions that cater for only women.

“It ought to be appreciated that if we wish to have a society where men play an increased supportive role to their spouses, it is important that more time be accorded to male employees to help their spouses,” Flavia Kabahenda, the chairperson of Parliament’s gender committee, told the House.

The Kyegegwa district Woman MP said Uganda should pick a leaf from countries such as Kenya and increase paternity leave days.

“Jurisdictions in the East African Community (EAC) such as Kenya have enhanced the time for paternity leave. Kenya’s Employment Act, 2007 accords male working employees two weeks’ paternity leave,” she informed the House that was chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

Parliament adopted the proposal for more paternity leave days, which the Bill, sponsored by the Government and Workers MP Margaret Rwabushaija, had been silent about.

The House, however, rejected the committee’s call for a provision in the Bill for maternity leave of 90 working days to female working employees that give birth to more than one child at the same time.

The committee had argued that female employees who give birth to more than one child face a harder task looking after the children than their counterparts who give birth to one child.

If the President assents to this Act of Parliament, it will become law and implementation will start on commencement date.