Parliament okays tax on diapers for children, adults

By Henry Sekanjako and Mary Karugaba

Older persons and parents with babies are set to pay heavily after Parliament Thursday, May 4, okayed the removal of tax exemptions on diapers for both children and the elderly.



Currently, the Value Added Tax (VAT) law exempts supplies of all diapers from taxation with reasoning that they are classified as medical goods targeting vulnerable older persons.

However, Parliament has now amended the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023, paving way for taxation on all diapers by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), effective July 1, 2023.



A diaper is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to urinate or defecate without using a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment.





MPs justified the amendment by saying it will help the Government raise more revenue for budget support and increased service delivery.



Dokolo district woman MP Cecilia Ogwal said: “If we don’t get taxes how do we manage what we call service delivery? It is a matter of service delivery. Parliament must be strategic in raising money for service delivery.”



According to the finance ministry, the proposed tax on diapers is likely to raise up to sh2.6b in revenue for the Government starting the next financial year 2023/24.