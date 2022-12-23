Parliament moves to censure minister Namuganza

By John Odyek

MPs have tabled the motion to push forward the censure of Persis Namuganza, the State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Agago North MP Amos Okot on Friday, December 23, tabled the motion for a resolution of Parliament to pass a vote of censure against Namuganza pursuant to Rule 109 (7) of the Rules of Procedure.

Okot said following the resolution of Parliament on May 21 and 22, 2022, and again on July 12 and 13, 2022, Namuganza made statements about Parliament in the media and on social media, attacking the operations of Parliament.

He said she was questioning the powers of Parliament, the integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament, and imputing improper motive to Parliament and its presiding officers.

Morine Osoru (Arua City) said MPs took oaths, but Namuganza is not following the oath. “We are all in the mighty party. If she was in public office and abused the Parliament, she would have left office,” Osoru said.

Barnabas Tinkasiimire (Buyaga West) asked that the motion be disposed of following rule 109 to move the vote of censure against the minister.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who chaired the House, said the right procedure has to be followed in the Constitution and Rules of Procedure of Parliament in the censure motion.

He explained the process of censure, saying the motion moved was not subject to debate. After tabling the motion, within 72 hours, the Speaker will write to the President to inform him that Parliament intends to censure the minister.

Tayebwa said the motion would be sent to the President clearly showing the grounds, the signatures and supporting documents. Thereafter within 14 days after informing the President, the Speaker will have to appoint a select committee which will investigate and give Namuganza a chance to defend herself.

The motion of censure shall not be debated until the expiry of 30 days after the petition has been sent to the President, said Tayebwa.

After that is when Parliament shall receive the report of the committee and the House will vote on the report of the committee.

“I am going to inform the President in 72 hours and in 14 days we shall appoint a select committee where Namuganza has to respond to the issues raised in the censure,” Tayebwa said.