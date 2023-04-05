Pallaso’s US-based baby mama to attend his Lugogo concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan Musician Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has invited his US based baby mama and children to attend his music concert that will be taking place on 9th,June 2023 at Lugogo cricket oval

He made the revelation while appearing on new Bukedde TV entertainment show on Wednesday 5th, April, 2023

The former Leone Island singer said that he is excited that his wife and children will be attending his much anticipated Love fest show

“My children’s baby mama and our two children Maisha Mayanja and Dinari Mayanja will be attending my show at Lugogo. They will be arriving in Uganda on 19th, April, 2023 and will be here for one month,” he said

He said that he is happy that he will be meeting his children again because he has taken like 10 years without meeting them

“I am happy for this achievement. My kids have really grown and are doing well in school as they are active in sports,” he added

He was forced to leave his children in the US after he was arrested and deported to Uganda in 2013 for staying in US illegally

As a result, he was given a 10 year Visa ban that will expire in 2024