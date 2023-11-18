Saturday, November 18, 2023
Let Alien Skin quit music without announcing it, Pallaso says

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pallaso has spoken out about Alien Skin’s plan of quitting music this December.

Remember Pallaso singlehandedly stoked the flames of what became the Alien Skin wave before deciding to avoid anything related to the Sitya Danger singer.

Pallaso said like Alien did not make an announcement when he decided to make music, he is at liberty to exit if he feels like.

“His choice. Who did he tell when he was starting out? It is okay. I have things that concern me more than that,” Pallaso told a local TV.

In May, a video emerged online of an angry Pallaso attacking Alien Skin for interrupting his Love Fest concert rehearsals. It sparked public outrage that culminated into two concerts the same day on June 9. While Pallaso was at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Alien Skin was at Freedom City.

In July, Alien Skin announced that he was considering quitting music by the end of this year. In October, he maintained that December 2023 will be the month he quits music.

