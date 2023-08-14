Pallaso, Ssuuna Ben entertain guests at SDG festival

By Dickson Ndugwa

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the national Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Secretariat, in a bid to involve the masses in the implementation of SDG, organised a public event dubbed Kampala People’s SDG Festival, at KCCA grounds in Lugogo, Kampala between August 10 and August 11, 2023.

The Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties), Kasule Lumumba, opened the festival at KCCA Grounds ceremony on August 10, 2023.

The festival started 9:00am with about 800 youth from different parts of Kampala walking from Kololo to KCCA Grounds.

Kasule Lumumba (third from right) with some Swedish Embassy representatives during the grand opening of the Kampala People’s SDG Festival at KCCA Grounds Lugogo in Kampala on August 10, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

”Kampala People’s SDGS Festival is going to be annual and the Office of the Prime Minister is going to work with KCCA and other partners to support economic development with innovative Ugandans, mostly the youth, with small scale businesses that is why we gave exhibitors space to come and show their arts and crafts for market,” said Lumumba.

Lumumba later toured the tents of the exhibitors.

On August 10 at 5:00pm, singer Pallaso (Pius Mayanja) performed. He was followed by Buchaman at 9:00pm.

The next day, August 11, people came to learn and buy different crafts exhibited since entrance was free.

Later in the day, Bukedde Radio’s Ssuuna Ben took over the stage at 8:00pm and entertained the audience up to midnight.

Buchaman singing at the Kampala People’s SDG Festival at KCCA Grounds Lugogo on August 10, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa