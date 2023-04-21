Friday, April 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Pallaso reunites with baby mama, children after eight years
Top News

Pallaso reunites with baby mama, children after eight years

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Pallaso’s baby mama Nicole and their two children have arrived in Uganda.

The Team Good Music singer expressed happiness over reconnecting with his US family as they have been away from him for eight years.

“They last came to Uganda in 2015. The boy was around four years and the girl was, like, two years old. I am glad that we have reconnected again because I have been missing them,” he said during an interview at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, April 20.

Pallaso’s mother, Prossy Mayanja, was overjoyed to see her grandchildren.

She revealed that they are going to organise a small party at their home to celebrate their homecoming.

Pallaso was forced to leave his children in the US after he was arrested and deported to Uganda in 2013 for staying in the US illegally.

He was also slapped him with a10-year visa ban which will expire in 2024 

You may also like

I am academically superior to Bobi Wine, claims Bebe Cool

Minister Baryomunsi condemns “Kampala pothole exhibition”

Moses Magogo, Anita Among retain Twitter check marks

SK Mbuga quits local showbiz industry

Iron sheets scandal: Minister Agnes Nandutu remanded for two weeks

Government to introduce special courts for traffic offences

Perform your love songs with female artistes, Alien Skin roasts David Lutalo

Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance

McKenzie proposes to girlfriend

Diamond Platnumz mother christens him ‘Hakimi’ after mummy’s boy Achraf Hakimi

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.