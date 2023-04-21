Pallaso reunites with baby mama, children after eight years

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Pallaso’s baby mama Nicole and their two children have arrived in Uganda.

The Team Good Music singer expressed happiness over reconnecting with his US family as they have been away from him for eight years.

“They last came to Uganda in 2015. The boy was around four years and the girl was, like, two years old. I am glad that we have reconnected again because I have been missing them,” he said during an interview at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, April 20.

Pallaso’s mother, Prossy Mayanja, was overjoyed to see her grandchildren.

She revealed that they are going to organise a small party at their home to celebrate their homecoming.

Pallaso was forced to leave his children in the US after he was arrested and deported to Uganda in 2013 for staying in the US illegally.

He was also slapped him with a10-year visa ban which will expire in 2024